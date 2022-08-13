Herschel Walker On Kamala: 'She May Say That She's Not Black Now'

Articles

Saturday, 13 August 2022

Herschel Walker, a former N.F.L. star, is wholly unqualified to run for office, so he's the Republican Georgia Senate nominee. He has claimed he wanted to murder a man, that he has worked for law enforcement, that he was an F.B.I. agent, he has lied about how many children he has, he has a history of domestic violence, and has struggled in the past with dissociative identity disorder. And that's just the shortlist.

On Real America, Walker spoke about vice-president Kamala Harris, and he isn't making any sense. That seems to be a pattern with Walker.

"She may say that she's not black now," Walker said while the host nodded. "She may be somebody else today. That's the problem we have. We don't know what people are doing today. Her job was the border. But she said It's the white man that's the reason I'm doing this because they're against me. It's not the white man."

Then he said that the left talks about racism, and that's somehow bad.

"If you want to get it to quit, quit talking about it," he said.

Yeah, sure, if you just don't mention racism, it will go away. That's not how it works. That's not how any of this works. The right-wing host, of course, agreed with Walker. And we're not sure why Kamala would claim to be another race. What an absolute walnut. It's no wonder he won't fully commit to a debate with Sen. Raphael Warnock.

