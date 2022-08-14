The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

DOJ Investigating Southern Baptists Over Clergy Sexual Abuse

You may recall that in May, a 288-page investigative report found that the SBC kept a database of sexual abusers but did nothing about them. “[S]urvivors and others who reported abuse were ignored, disbelieved, or met with the constant refrain that the SBC could take no action due to its polity regarding church autonomy – even if it meant that convicted molesters continued in ministry with no notice or warning to their current church or congregation,” the report said.

Now the U.S. Justice Department has gotten involved.

Church leaders issued a statement saying they plan to “fully and completely cooperate” with the federal investigation. “While we continue to grieve and lament past mistakes related to sexual abuse, current leaders across the SBC have demonstrated a firm conviction to address those issues of the past and are implementing measures to ensure they are never repeated in the future.”

Not surprisingly, the SBC did not address those past mistakes of their own volition.

From the Houston Chronicle:

