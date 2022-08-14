Elizabeth Warren Opens Probe Into Extremist GOP Abortion Bans

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 14 August 2022 01:30 Hits: 7

Sen. Elizabeth Warren on Wednesday opened an investigation into the devastating health impacts that state-level GOP abortion bans and restrictions have had on pregnant people across the U.S., citing the litany of horror stories published in local and national newspapers in the weeks since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

"The stories are shocking and horrific," Warren (D-Mass.) wrote in new letters to National Nurses United, the American Medical Association, Physicians for Reproductive Health, and other organizations as part of her effort to gather information on the consequences of newly enacted anti-abortion statutes.

"In Wisconsin, a woman 'bled for more than 10 days from an incomplete miscarriage after emergency room staff would not remove the fetal tissue,'" Warren noted, citing a recent Washington Poststory detailing how providers are struggling to navigate the confusing post-Roe legal landscape—a dynamic that has led to patients being denied care even under clearly life-threatening conditions.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/08/extremist-republicans-are-killing-women