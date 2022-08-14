LNMC With The Beatles

Articles

I finished a 3 week tour ten days ago, flew home for a day, took a last minute flight to Bozeman, drove a truck of glamping tents to Bailey CO, spent 5 days on a remote mountainside building a glamping village, flew home for a day then out to Austin (where I am right now) for two shows, heading back to Denver tomorrow to drive the truck back to Bozeman, home Wednesday and taking my daughter to college on Thursday, then back to TX on Friday for a show. Needless to say I’m exhausted and this song has been in my head all week. Got a favorite about being tired?

