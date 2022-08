Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 13 August 2022 12:00 Hits: 2

Republicans and Democrats increasingly think people in the other party are closed-minded, dishonest, unintelligent and, even, immoral.

(Image credit: Jon Cherry/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/08/13/1117232857/americans-have-increasingly-negative-views-of-those-in-the-other-political-party