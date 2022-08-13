The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Dershowitz Shocked Trump Used 5th Amendment If He's Got 'Nothing To Hide'

Category: World Politics Hits: 2

Dershowitz Shocked Trump Used 5th Amendment If He's Got 'Nothing To Hide'

Alan Dershowitz, a former attorney for Donald Trump, said that he was shocked after the former president invoked the Fifth Amendment at least 440 times during a deposition on Wednesday.

During an interview with Newsmax, Dershowitz spoke about Trump's refusal to answer questions about alleged financial fraud.

"The Fifth Amendment, I'm surprised that Trump invoked the Fifth Amendment because, generally, you can give him immunity and then make him talk and basically this is a public issue," the longtime lawyer explained. "His lawyers may have had a good reason for invoking the Fifth. I don't understand it."

"I never invoke the Fifth Amendment on behalf of my clients, particularly clients, obviously, who have nothing to hide," he added. "So it was a surprise to me. Maybe there's a good reason for it but I don't understand it."

Newsmax anchor Shaun Kraisman speculated that Trump may have invoked the Fifth Amendment so that his testimony could not be used against him in future criminal prosecutions.

"It could be it," Dershowitz agreed.

Watch the video below from Newsmax.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/08/dershowitz-shocked-trump-used-5th

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version