The Worst David Brooks Column Ever?

This. is. real:

So here, at the end of all things, only one question remains.

At what point does the Sulzberger family decide that David Brooks, their doddering, ideologically-incontinent housepet, has finally shit on one too many of the family's hand-knotted Bokara rugs to be kept around any longer?

At what point will he be dispatched to an Elite Pundit Farm upstate where he can gambol and opine all day long in the warm sunshine with the ghosts of fellow pundits like David Broder and William Safire?

My guess is never.

I've been writing about David Brooks for +17 years now, and I didn't do all that readin' and spill all those pixels because I find anything meritorious about Mr. Brooks. Quite the opposite: I lost count of the sheer tonnage of indefensible, toxic codswallop that sharts out of this man's pen more than a decade ago.

Brooks' dubious virtue is that he has always been an utterly reliable barometer of the state of cravenness and brokenness of the mainstream media. Not just based on the objectively cringy awfulness of his own work, but in the way his colleagues have climbed over each other to praise him, fete him and emulate him. He is the total package: the complete Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of How Fucked-In-The-Head The Elite Media Is all wrapped up in a single person.

Mr. Brooks ends his column like this:

