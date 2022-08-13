Former FBI Official Reads Warrant, Says 'This Is Much More Serious'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 13 August 2022 13:15 Hits: 2

Sean Duffy, filling in for Laura Ingraham last night, asked former FBI official Chris Swecker for his view on another guest's contention that Trump did not violate any laws by taking classified documents to Mar-A-Lardo.

"Sean, these are heavyweight statutes," he argued.

"The first statute, 793, is basically the espionage statute. It talks about things that he may have done with the documents that would result in injury to this country and… he did these things willfully. That is serious enough that is a ten-year penalty if he’s convicted.

"Now, the third statute, which is the obstruction-related statute, carries a 20-year penalty and it alleges that he somehow impeded an ongoing matter, which could have been the grand jury investigation of what we now know is an espionage case. So this is a much more serious case than just possession of classified documents.

He said it's clear the DOJ is alleging “actions” by Trump, which is much more serious.

Swecker appeared on Fox on the day of the search, and at that time, called it "absolutely wrong." Now that he's seen the warrant, he's walking it back.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/08/former-fbi-official-reads-warrant-says