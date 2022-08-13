Newsmax Host Flips Out When Bolton Says We’re Safer Under Biden

Articles

Saturday, 13 August 2022

I never thought I’d ever have a good word to say about John Bolton, much less cheer him on but in the age of Trump – well, here we are.

Bolton, the very prototype of a right-wing hawk, probably also found himself in an unusual position as he defended Biden’s foreign policy over Trump’s - on Newsmax, of all places. But, like I said, here we are.

“He didn’t understand much of anything about international affairs,” Bolton said about Trump. “His decisions were not based on a coherent philosophy or a coherent policy.”

That immediately got under Bolling’s skin. But not as much as when Bolton blamed Trump for the debacle in Afghanistan.

“Are you out of your mind, sir?” Bolling asked at one point.

Later, after Bolling kept arguing that Trump had succeeded in Afghanistan, Bolton insisted that had Trump been re-elected, there would have been the same outcome in Afghanistan as as under Biden.

“Eric, you don’t know what you’re talking about. He wanted everybody out. He cut a deal to do exactly that,” Bolton said. “The record on that is completely clear.”

As Bolling continued to splutter with denial, Bolton said, “Read the deal. Eric, have you ever read the deal?”

“Oh, stop,’ Bolling said. In other words, he hadn’t.

Then, as Bolling started to close the discussion, Bolton said, “Yeah, I know you’ve got to go, before you’re embarrassed even further.”

