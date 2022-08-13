Open Thread: The FBI Stormed Mar A Lago Just For Nuclear Codes?!

Articles

Saturday, 13 August 2022

Brent Terhune is just livid. First it was the FBI illegally raiding Mar-A-Lago, scaring the hell out of everybody, especially little Eric and Junior. But then when it was reported that the raid was over nuc-u-lar codes, that was more than anyone could tolerate! I mean, who hasn't left a job without taking a few things like a stapler, some pens, or a couple of nuclear codes, amirite?

