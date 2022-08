Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 12 August 2022

The search warrant and property receipt from Monday's FBI search of former President Trump's Florida home have been unsealed by a federal judge. Trump said Thursday he encouraged the release.

(Image credit: Giorgio Viera/AFP via Getty Images)

