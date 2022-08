Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 12 August 2022 20:54 Hits: 2

A federal judge unsealed the warrant and property receipt materials after the Justice Department requested their release.

(Image credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/08/12/1117277865/read-the-full-warrant-documents-from-fbi-search-of-trumps-mar-a-lago-home