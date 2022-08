Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 12 August 2022 21:39 Hits: 0

For the first two centuries of U.S. history, presidents pretty much decided what documents they wanted to take with them when they left the White House. But that changed with President Richard Nixon.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/08/12/1117263926/heres-how-nixons-downfall-forever-changed-the-rules-around-presidential-document