'Armed Robbery!' Boebert Humiliates Herself, Gets Mic Cut, And Gaveled Down

Controversial Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert got all stompy feet on the House floor over the Democrats' Inflation Reduction Act and ended up having her mic cut while she was gaveled down.

"You are sacrificing American families at the altar of climate change. You're using the power of the federal government for armed robbery," Boebert said while raising her voice.

"What are we doing here? Why are we passing this so-called 'Inflation Reduction Act' if it's at zero percent?!" Boebert fumed.

"The gentlewoman's time has expired," the chair said while banging a gavel.

Boebert continued to rant.

"And it does the exact opposite of what Americans need right now," she insisted. "This is just another con game by the Democrats calling something one thing and saying another. This is making the IRS - with armed agents - larger than the Pentagon, the State Department, the FBI."

"You're using the power of the federal government for armed robbery on the taxpayers," Boebert continued.

"I can only see why this was rushed through committee and put on the floor ...,' Boebert said before getting her mic cut.

Democratic Rep. John Yarmuth called her out over her claim that 87,000 new hires at the IRS will be armed. In fact, the Associated Pressnotes that the IRS lost 50,000 employees in the last five years.

