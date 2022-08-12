Russian Soldier Gets Rude Awakening: Good Evening, I'm From Ukraine

Category: World Politics Hits: 2
Looks like the soldier was "guarding" the Russian camp and thought it was a good time to take a nap. That was unwise.
Whether this is real or staged it's still funny as hell.
Source: Daily Mail
This is the moment a Russian fighter was woken up from a nap to find a gun-wielding Ukrainian soldier standing over him, it has been claimed.
Video purportedly shows one of Vladimir Putin's men asleep in a forest in Ukraine under a red blanket.
The Ukrainian soldier was apparently sneaking through an empty Russian camp when he spotted the fighter.
Footage apparently shows him moving closer to the Russian soldier as he slept before standing over him and saying 'Good evening, I'm from Ukraine'.
Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/08/russian-soldier-gets-rude-awakening-good