Russian Soldier Gets Rude Awakening: Good Evening, I'm From Ukraine

Looks like the soldier was "guarding" the Russian camp and thought it was a good time to take a nap. That was unwise.

Whether this is real or staged it's still funny as hell.

Source: Daily Mail

This is the moment a Russian fighter was woken up from a nap to find a gun-wielding Ukrainian soldier standing over him, it has been claimed. Video purportedly shows one of Vladimir Putin's men asleep in a forest in Ukraine under a red blanket. The Ukrainian soldier was apparently sneaking through an empty Russian camp when he spotted the fighter. Footage apparently shows him moving closer to the Russian soldier as he slept before standing over him and saying 'Good evening, I'm from Ukraine'.

Russian soldiers slept, and woke up already in Ukrainian captivity. pic.twitter.com/kfRTJFV503#UkraineRussianWar — Ukrainian News24 (@MarkRid89403375) August 12, 2022

