The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Russian Soldier Gets Rude Awakening: Good Evening, I'm From Ukraine

Category: World Politics Hits: 2

Russian Soldier Gets Rude Awakening: Good Evening, I'm From Ukraine

Looks like the soldier was "guarding" the Russian camp and thought it was a good time to take a nap. That was unwise.

Whether this is real or staged it's still funny as hell.

Source: Daily Mail

This is the moment a Russian fighter was woken up from a nap to find a gun-wielding Ukrainian soldier standing over him, it has been claimed.

Video purportedly shows one of Vladimir Putin's men asleep in a forest in Ukraine under a red blanket.

The Ukrainian soldier was apparently sneaking through an empty Russian camp when he spotted the fighter.

Footage apparently shows him moving closer to the Russian soldier as he slept before standing over him and saying 'Good evening, I'm from Ukraine'.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/08/russian-soldier-gets-rude-awakening-good

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version