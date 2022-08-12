Reporter Shows Exactly How To Handle MAGA Republicans In An Interview

Articles

CNN's Drew Griffin confronted Florida Republican congressional candidate Anthony Sabatini over his calls to defund the FBI following the legal execution of a search warrant of former President Donald Trump's Florida resort, Mar-a-Lago. Sabatini wasn't in his safe places, such as Newsmax or OAN. Griffin had some real questions for this extremist MAGA Republican.

Sabatini said what the FBI is "doing is unlawful." Griffin explained the FBI's work in Florida, including chasing down bank robbers and organized criminals, "attacking cyber-crime in this state," and helping local law enforcement.

Sabatini responded that the FBI is "totally useless," which doesn't make sense after Griffin just offered him a short list of what the agency does for Florida. He said, "We need to defund it."

Griffin asked, "Is the former President above the law no matter what?"

"The FBI is not above the law," Sabatini said while not answering the simple fucking question.

Griffin calmly asked again, to which Sabatini said that Trump is a "political target," adding that "he is being harassed by a lawless rogue agency."

Sabatini said without offering evidence to support his claim that the FBI hates Trump and conservatives.

"Wouldnt it be prudent to wait and see what the facts are?" Griffin asked the bonehead.

"We have enough facts," the Florida Republican insisted.

