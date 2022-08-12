The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

FBI Search Warrant: Trump Under Investigation For Espionage

Category: World Politics Hits: 2

FBI Search Warrant: Trump Under Investigation For Espionage

Politico is reporting that after reviewing the search warrant for Mar-A-Lago, Trump may have been in possession of documents marked with the high level classification of TS/SCI (Top Secret/Sensitive Compartmented Information, usually reserved for the highest level of government).

The warrant shows federal law enforcement was investigating Trump for removal or destruction of records, obstruction of justice, and violating the Espionage Act. Conviction under the statutes can result in imprisonment or fines.

fbimal_warrant_and_property

There is no reason at all why any former president would be in possession of these types of top secret documents because it's not legal for him to have them, let alone storing them in an unsecured location.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/08/fbi-warrant-trump-being-investiaged-over

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version