FBI Search Warrant: Trump Under Investigation For Espionage

Published on Friday, 12 August 2022

Politico is reporting that after reviewing the search warrant for Mar-A-Lago, Trump may have been in possession of documents marked with the high level classification of TS/SCI (Top Secret/Sensitive Compartmented Information, usually reserved for the highest level of government).

The warrant shows federal law enforcement was investigating Trump for removal or destruction of records, obstruction of justice, and violating the Espionage Act. Conviction under the statutes can result in imprisonment or fines.

There is no reason at all why any former president would be in possession of these types of top secret documents because it's not legal for him to have them, let alone storing them in an unsecured location.

Section 793 of the Espionage Act of 1917: "willfully retains the same and fails to deliver it on demand to the officer or employee of the United States" pic.twitter.com/FnbLppe1h7 read more

