Ohio GOP Congress Members Won't Even Thank Ohio State Troopers

Maybe they were all in shock from Merrick Garland's massive bluff calling on Dear Leader, but Republican Congress critters sure were quiet yesterday.

The attack on the Cincinnati FBI was horrific, and then the gunman led Ohio State troopers and other local law enforcement (not enemies of Trump, betcha) to a dangerous standoff that ended with the gunman's demise.

I checked the Twitter accounts of all GOP lawmakers from Ohio in Congress, as well as the Governor, Lt. Gov., and state Attorney General.

No comments at all about the Cincinnati incident. No thank you notes for law enforcement.

It was like nothing happened. /fin — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) August 12, 2022

You know who did acknowledge the Ohio law enforcement and the risks they took to keep Ohioans safe?

Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown:

