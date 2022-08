Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 12 August 2022 09:10 Hits: 8

House passage would cap a run of success for President Biden's party as they face midterms and headwinds from former President Trump's allies.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/08/12/1117128452/the-house-is-set-to-pass-the-democrats-climate-health-and-taxes-bill