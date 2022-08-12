Jordan Klepper Versus MAGA Cheeseheads

Articles

Last Friday, TFG went to Wisconsin to stump for Ron Johnson and other candidates that he had endorsed.

Jordan Klepper also came to the Land of Cheese to talk to some of the MAGA Moldy Cheeseheads. A lot of it was the usual conspiracy theories, self contradictions and other inanity. But there was also new discoveries to be had, such as circular pizza cut into wedges is a secret symbol for pedophilia and that there is a conspiracy app just for QAnon adherents.

As a quick aside to Jordan: Hey man, next time you come to Wisconsin here, give me a call. I'd be glad put some extra brats on the grill and brewskis in the fridge there, for you and your crew.

Open thread below....

