Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 11 August 2022 15:53 Hits: 4

Some of the Act's $369 billion in energy and climate spending aims to make it easier and cheaper for Americans to live more sustainably.

(Image credit: Craig Ruttle/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/08/11/1116769983/3-ways-the-inflation-reduction-act-would-pay-you-to-help-fight-climate-change