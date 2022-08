Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 11 August 2022 16:44 Hits: 3

"I'm always concerned about threats to law enforcement," FBI Director Christopher Wray said. "Violence against law enforcement is not the answer, no matter who you're upset with."

(Image credit: Charlie Neibergall/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/08/11/1116948902/fbi-mar-a-lago-threats-wray