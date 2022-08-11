How Trump Threw The Wisconsin GOP Into Disarray

Articles

Thursday, 11 August 2022

Tim Michels, who portrayed himself as an outside candidate, has won the nomination to be the Republican gubernatorial candidate in Wisconsin's fall primary. However, he did not earn the nomination for any outstanding qualities or platforms. He did not earn it by being filthy rich, blowing more than ten million of his own dollars on the primary. He won it solely because Donald Trump came in and started flinging poo like the orange shitgibbon that he is.

At the time of the Republican state convention, no one had earned the party's endorsement but it was clear that Rebecca Kleefisch, the establishment candidate, was comfortably in the lead with 55% of the vote.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/08/how-trump-threw-wisconsin-gop-disarray