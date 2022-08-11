Eric Trump Thinks It's Normal To Interfere With The FBI

Articles

This is funny, sure. But it's also a sad reminder of how the Trump administration normalized corruption! Stephen Colbert last night on Eric Trump's attempt to protect his father:

"Of course, no clown car would be complete without presidential son and phantom of the conference room, Eric. Eric jumped on the rage wagon to explain how he knew this was a political hit job on his dad."

"Make no mistake, Jessie. I know the White House as well as anyone. I spent a lot of time there, I know the system. This did not happen without Joe Biden's explicit approval. The White House approved of this."

"If there's one thing I learned from my dad's time in office, it's that the president definitely interferes with the Justice Department! No, I am serious. I am serious as a heart attack. Nothing happens without his approval, except me."

"Eric's dad also weighed in, saying, 'I've never done anything wrong. Nobody can prove that I ever did anything wrong. It's pretty tough when a citizen with an unblemished record must be hounded from his home. I am feeling very bad, very bad. How would you feel if the police, paid to protect you, acted towards you like they acted toward me?'

"I'm sorry, I'm actually being told that's not a quote from the former president. That's a quote from Al Capone."

