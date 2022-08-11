The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Michael Cohen: 'It's Now A Karma Boomerang!'

Category: World Politics Hits: 6

Michael Cohen: 'It's Now A Karma Boomerang!'

Former Trump henchman Michael Cohen tells Ari Berman what his reaction was to federal agents searching Trump’s Florida property.

He gleefully called the unprecedented search a “karma boomerang” and dishes on what could be in the safe Trump says agents broke open. Cohen tells Ari Melber that Trump “truly believes he’s above the law” and thinks “the end is near” for Trump.

Well! That's something to look forward to!

Cohen wasn't all that interested in playing guessing games about what was in Trump's safe. "Probably a lot of cash," he said.

"When the feds come, there's generally going to be an indictment and jail," he said. He noted there are always additional documents the feds gather.

(He also pointed out Mar-A-Lago is not Trump's "home." "It's the property, he's not even supposed to be living there," Cohen said.)

"He's such a narcissistic sociopath that he truly believes he's above the law, and that these documents belong to him," he said.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/08/michael-cohen-its-now-karma-boomerang

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version