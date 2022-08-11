Michael Cohen: 'It's Now A Karma Boomerang!'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 11 August 2022 12:47 Hits: 6

Former Trump henchman Michael Cohen tells Ari Berman what his reaction was to federal agents searching Trump’s Florida property.

He gleefully called the unprecedented search a “karma boomerang” and dishes on what could be in the safe Trump says agents broke open. Cohen tells Ari Melber that Trump “truly believes he’s above the law” and thinks “the end is near” for Trump.

Well! That's something to look forward to!

Cohen wasn't all that interested in playing guessing games about what was in Trump's safe. "Probably a lot of cash," he said.

"When the feds come, there's generally going to be an indictment and jail," he said. He noted there are always additional documents the feds gather.

(He also pointed out Mar-A-Lago is not Trump's "home." "It's the property, he's not even supposed to be living there," Cohen said.)

"He's such a narcissistic sociopath that he truly believes he's above the law, and that these documents belong to him," he said.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/08/michael-cohen-its-now-karma-boomerang