'Motherf*cker'! Beto Shuts Down Gun-Humper

Thursday, 11 August 2022

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke on Wednesday was not fooling around regarding the Uvalde elementary school massacre that resulted in the deaths of 19 children and two adults. There is literally nothing funny about that. Nothing. Unless you're a Greg Abbott supporter.

While talking to the crowd in the city of Mineral Wells about the massacre, somebody in the crowd laughed, prompting O'Rourke to swiftly turn around without missing a beat.

The 18-year-old gunman, he said, had legally purchased his firearm, which was "originally designed for use on the battlefields in Vietnam to penetrate an enemy soldier's helmet at 500 feet and knock him down dead."

O'Rourke reportedly welcomed counter-protesters, but according to a source that took a video of Abbott supporters in the background, every single Abbott supporter laughed as loud as possible, as if it were a joke. According to the video, I can hear at least one alleged human being laughing.

"It may be funny to you, motherf*cker, but it's not funny to me," Beto said.

Here's a video clip of the Abbott supporters at the campaign event:

