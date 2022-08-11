Rep. Swalwell Releases Violent Voicemail From A Trumper

Articles

Thursday, 11 August 2022

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) took to Twitter to share an extremely disturbing voicemail he received after the search warrant was executed on former President Donald Trump's resort, Mar-a-Lago. Unsurprisingly, the man who called Swalwell is a racist.

Swalwell called out Republicans such as Trump, McCarthy, and others, saying they are stoking violent rhetoric against lawmakers and law enforcement. "Someone is going to get killed," he added.

Here's the audio:

LISTEN to this death threat against my children. Since the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago, Trump, McCarthy, and MAGA Republicans are stoking violent rhetoric against lawmakers and law enforcement. Someone is going to get killed. pic.twitter.com/k9tmmjzhtK — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) August 10, 2022 read more

