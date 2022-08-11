NY AG May Seek To Dissolve Trump's Corporate Status

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 11 August 2022 15:38 Hits: 6

I knew this was possible, but I never heard it even threatened before. I can't think of anything that would wound Trump more than losing his corporate charter, so of course I'm all for it. Via Business Insider:

In the coming weeks, the AG is expected to file a massive, long-threatened "enforcement action" — essentially a multi-hundred-page lawsuit against the Trumps and his Manhattan-based business.

The lawsuit will seek steep financial penalties for an alleged decadelong pattern of playing fast and loose with the assessed values of Trump Organization properties.

[...] James has signaled she will also seek the dissolution of the business itself under New York's so-called corporate death penalty -- a law that allows the AG to seek to dissolve businesses that operate "in a persistently fraudulent or illegal manner."

"This cuts right to the crown jewel of his real estate portfolio," said Tristan Snell, lead prosecutor on the New York attorney general's separate, successful investigation into Trump University.