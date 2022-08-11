Steve Doocy, Of All People, Defends FBI On Mar-A-Lago Search

Articles

Fox and Friends host Steve Doocy surprised Rep. Steve Scalise by demanding to know why FBI agents are being attacked by Republicans for doing their job and executing a valid search warrant at Mar-A-Lago.

"There is so much we don't know yet about this particular execution of this search warrant, but we have heard a number of people from the political right talk about how the FBI and the DOJ have been weaponized against Donald Trump," Doocy said.

Doocy explained how the two agencies work together and highlighted the death threats agents are receiving.

"Now they apparently are receiving, a lot of specific field agents, are receiving specific death threats because there are a number of people online and elsewhere who are demonizing the FBI," he said.

Doocy put Scalise on the spot.

The Fox and Friends co-host read off a number of insane comments made by many far-right Congresscritters.

"I'm just curious whatever happened to the Republican Party backing the blue? And, in particular, the 35 members of law enforcement, federal law enforcement at the FBI?" he asked.

Rep. Scalise tried to claim they do support the FBI, and then he claimed some FBI agents went "rogue."

Doocy cut in and said, "Who went rogue? They were following a search warrant," Doocy replied.

"This is coming from the top," he said.



