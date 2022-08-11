Bannon Goes There: 'Deep State May Try To Assassinate Trump'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 11 August 2022 15:58 Hits: 3

Steve Bannon, host of the Pandemic War Room conspiracy podcast and a former Trump advisor, joined the odious Sandy Hook denier Alex Jones' BannedVideo podcast to "announce" that the deep state may want to try to assassinate Trump.

“I do not think it’s beyond this administrative state and their Deep State apparatus to actually try to work on the assassination of President Trump. I think everything’s on the table. I think his security ought to be at the highest it's ever been," Bannon said.

The Christian nationalist blowhard said Trump should immediately go down to Florida and announce he's running president.

Bannon and Jones are made for each other. Bannon is awaiting sentencing and Jones is appealing the case he LOST against Sandy Hook parents. They should shut up forever.

Instead, these creeps use everything possible, including lies and false conspiracies, to keep rage and anger at DEFCON1 for Trump supporters. Keep selling those prepper kits!

Fear and anger is all they have to run on.

It's dangerous, and it's despicable.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/08/insane-steve-bannon-claims-deep-state-my