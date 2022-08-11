Will Republicans Apologize To The FBI?

Articles

Newsweek is reporting that through a confidential source , the FBI searched Mar-a-Lago because they were able to describe what classified material Trump had taken.

"Both senior government officials say the raid was scheduled with no political motive, the FBI solely intent on recovering highly classified documents that were illegally removed from the White House," according to the Newsweek article.

Remember, it was Trump who publicized the search-and-seizure which turned the MAGA cult into a civil war-ready time bomb.

Trump and Republicans tried to get Hillary Clinton jailed for using a private server before the 2016 general election, but there was no evidence of criminal behavior.

Trump then signed into law a harsher penalty for the unauthorized removal and retention of classified materials.

You’ll never guess who signed this into law pic.twitter.com/gvTSDwyO5z — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) August 10, 2022

Once again, no laws seem to pertain to Trump's own behavior, even the ones he lauded.

