Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 10 August 2022 09:00 Hits: 4

Dr. Caitlin Bernard was publicly vilified for providing abortion care to a 10-year-old rape victim. And that's got some medical residents who were open to practicing in Indiana thinking again.

(Image credit: Farah Yousry/Side Effects Public Media)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/health-shots/2022/08/10/1116024857/young-obgyns-indiana