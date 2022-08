Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 10 August 2022 09:19 Hits: 4

President Biden on Wednesday will sign the PACT Act, a bill to care for veterans exposed to toxins that is considered the biggest expansion of veterans' health care in U.S. history.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/08/10/1116688943/biden-to-sign-a-bill-that-would-care-for-veterans-made-sick-by-toxic-exposures