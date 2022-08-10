Mar A Lago Search Warrant Prods MAGA Into 'Civil War' Talk

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 10 August 2022 11:30 Hits: 5

America’s right-wing extremists have been hankering for a civil war for a long time now, and in particular have been eager to start using their guns in defense of Donald Trump ever since he came onto the political scene. They tried to start a civil war on Trump’s behalf after he lost on Jan. 6, 2021.

So to no one’s great surprise, they’re currently flooding social media and right-wing media bandwidth with vows to begin a civil war on Trump’s behalf after the FBI executed a search warrant at the ex-president’s Florida waterfront estate, Mar-a-Lago, and seized evidence in a yet-unspecified investigation. The rhetoric is mostly a mixture of over-the-top hysteria and dark threats, and it’s being wielded by everyone from congressional Republicans to anonymous militiamen.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/08/mar-lago-search-warrant-prods-maga-civil