Why on earth are journalists so willing to let Trump's version of the Mar-A-Lago search stand?

Free lede for any newsroom that needs it.

WASHINGTON, August 9. Former president Donald Trump has so far refused to release the warrant served on him Monday, keeping voters in the dark, and creating an information vacuum that supporters have filled with threats and accusations. https://t.co/nAbbaXAIG1 — Jay Rosen (@jayrosen_nyu) August 9, 2022

That's right. All he has to do is release the warrant. And every single Trump surrogate should be hit by journalists with that question, again and again: "Then why doesn't he release the warrant?"

Fox News is reacting to the Mar-a-Lago search like it's The Purge so I turned their coverage into a horror movie trailer: pic.twitter.com/0hltdyHFPV — Kat Abu (@abughazalehkat) August 9, 2022 read more

