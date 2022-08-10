Melania's Former Aide: Someone 'Very Close' To Trump Must Be Tipping Off The FBI

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 10 August 2022

Former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham on Monday weighed in on the news that the FBI executed a search warrant on former President Donald Trump's Florida resort, Mar-a-Lago. Grisham said on CNN's Erin Burnett Outfront that someone close to the twice impeached one-term President must be tipping off the FBI, and that's how they know where to look for any evidence the agents were searching for at the resort.

"I will say something that I find really interesting," she said. "You know, Mar-a-Lago is his home, and so it makes complete sense to me that that's where his most valuable items would be stored, and you know, as you mentioned with Maggie's story today with the pictures coming out, another thing that keeps hitting me is how are they knowing about this stuff?"

"I know the circle around the President. I know the circle around the President at the white house and now, and it's got to be somebody very close giving Maggie and giving the DOJ and the FBI and anyone else this kind of information where to look," she added. "And I find that to be really interesting, and I hope that that plays out a little bit more."

