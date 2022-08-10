Russian Beachgoers Flee Crimea In Panic After Ukrainian Missile Attack

Articles

Wednesday, 10 August 2022

Russian beachgoers were astounded when the Novofedorivka airbase came under attack. The base is over 200km from any Ukrainian-controlled territory and was thought to be beyond their striking capability. Some have speculated that the United States is now supplying Ukraine with the ATACMS missile system which could be responsible for the strike as it has a range of about 300km.

Russia's Defence Ministry denied the base on the Black Sea had been attacked, instead calling it an accidental munitions detonation. RT editor, Margarita Simonyan, tweeted that the explosions were caused by 'sabotage' and that the idea that Ukraine could have done this was bullshit. And other stupidity.

Ukraine was rather tight-lipped, although Viktor Andrusiv, a political scientist and former advisor to Ukraine's Ministry of Internal Affairs, wrote on Telegram: "As you can understand - missiles with a range of 200-300km are already in service with us and are being used in our country."

If that's true then that is bad news for Russia and Russian tourists whose holidays will definitely be spoiled this year.

Source: Daily Mail



