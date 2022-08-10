GOP Lawmaker's Phone Seized One Day After Mar-a-Lago Warrant

Articles

It would be more surprising if the feds did not seize Republican Rep. Scott Perry of Pennsylvania's cell phone. He's one of the more obvious individuals tied up in trying to overturn the 2020 election.

In one exchange, for example, the Jan. 6 committee previously obtained Perry's text to former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows on Dec. 26, 2020: "Mark, just checking in as time continues to count down. 11 days to 1/6 and 25 days to inauguration. We gotta get going!"

Yeah, he's a bonehead, and now the feds have his phone. Something tells me that he probably hasn't covered his tracks.

"This morning, while traveling with my family, 3 FBI agents visited me and seized my cell phone," he said in a statement issued through his office. "They made no attempt to contact my lawyer, who would have made arrangements for them to have my phone if that was their wish."

Sure, buddy. Perry has ignored a subpoena from the Jan. 6 committee, so he isn't exactly cooperative.

Perry's attorney, John Rowley — who is also a member of Trump's legal team — did not respond to a request for comment. The FBI and the U.S. Attorney's Office in Washington declined to comment. read more

