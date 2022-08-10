Doug Mastriano Says Little To 1/6 Committee, Afraid Of Election Ads

Articles

Q-anon whack job Doug Mastriano, who is (sigh) running for governor of my own state, appeared before the Jan. 6 committee yesterday just long enough to say he wouldn't cooperate. He disputed their validity and the terms of his appearance. Boy, these seditionist bastards are so picky, aren't they? Via the Washington Post:

Parlatore said they plan to challenge the committee in court. “Because he’s currently in a general election, we just want some protective measures,” Parlatore said in a phone interview, “to prevent them from putting out a false or misleading quote that would potentially impact the election.” Mastriano was one of two people expected to provide private interviews Tuesday before the committee, according to a person familiar with the situation who was granted anonymity to discuss it. Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has also been in talks to testify on Tuesday, CNN and other outlets have reported. read more

