New Polling Shows Major Shift In Latino Voters Over Abortion

Mika Brzezinski introduces a segment on new polling among Latin voters which doesn't bode well for Republicans.

"Among changes, abortion now one of the top five issues for Latinos for the first time ever. NBC News correspondent Morgan Radford joins us now with an exclusive early look at the latest numbers," she said.

"This latest poll was commissioned by two Latino advocacy groups," Radford said.

"Among more than 2,700 eligible Latino voters, the top issues are now, one, inflation, two, crime and, three, gun violence. But one striking addition to this list is the issue of abortion. Of course, this is following the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. 19% of Latino voters now say abortion is among their top issues, that's up from just 3% in polling from two years ago.

"Another big take-away from this polling that could have major implications in November is that 60% of Latino voters now say the country is on the wrong track. That number is even higher in some key swing states like Florida, like Nevada. So we spoke to Latino voters to hear what they think about these issue in particular.

"I'm definitely going to vote. Biggest issue for me. I mean, i think it's insane that abortion is illegal now."

"Housing is a big thing for me. I think it's absurd how expensive things are getting. I'm a teacher in Boston. I can't even live in Boston to teach."

"Rent is also really high. Mine goes up in two months. I'm really scared to figure out what that's going to be like."

