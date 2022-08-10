Trump Not Taking Mar-a-Lago Search Well, Launches Wild Conspiracy Theory

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 10 August 2022 16:53 Hits: 3

Former President Donald Trump has a copy of the warrant that feds executed to search his Florida resort, Mar-a-Lago. The one-term President could release it to let the public know what the FBI was searching for, but he won't. It reminds me of the E. Jean Carroll case. Trump could submit a sample of his DNA to prove that he never raped her, but he won't.

So, now he's taken to his Truth Social platform to complain about the "raid," which wasn't actually a raid. One of the problems with Trump is that he has such a penchant for lying that after a while, a person just assumes that he's lying. You can't trust the man, so you take whatever he says with a grain of salt. But this time, he's big trouble, and he knows it.

And now he's suggesting that the FBI planted evidence.

"The FBI and others from the Federal Government would not let anyone, including my lawyers, be anywhere near the areas that were rummaged and otherwise looked at during the raid on Mar-a-Lago," he wrote. "Everyone was asked to leave the premises, they wanted to be left alone, without any witnesses to see what they were doing, taking or, hopefully not, "planting." Why did they STRONGLY insist on having nobody watching them, everybody out? Obama and Clinton were never "raided," despite big disputes!"

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/08/trump-not-taking-search-well-obama-and