Watters: Dems ‘Get A Sick Sexual Thrill’ Trying To 'Lock Up Republicans'

Jesse Watters joined the Fox News club of hating law enforcement against Republicans and came up with this latest case of projection about the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago:

WATTERS: They get a sick sexual thrill from trying to lock up Republicans. It’s a perversion. You know, they like to see ‘em dragged out in their underwear.

Funny, I don’t recall Watters having any problem with the Republicanrallying cry” of “Lock her up!” when it was about Hillary Clinton or Gretchen Whitmer. I do recall him lamenting that “Black nationalists” are not being locked up. I also recall him advocating for the “fiscal responsibility” of just shooting and killing criminals instead of putting them through our legal system. Nor can I forget how Watters suggested assassinating Dr. Anthony Fauci.

