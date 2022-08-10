BS Mountain Features Rand Paul With The Latest Big Lie

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 10 August 2022 17:02 Hits: 3

Senator Rand Paul joined Fox and Friends this morning to, of course, attack Attorney General Merrick Garland and the entire FBI.

Remember, you never need proof to defend Trump on Fox and Friends.

So Rand told the Fox and Friends sofa buddies that the FBI "may have planted evidence on the former president to discredit him."

Monkeys did not then fly out of Rand Paul's butt.

Paul, who appeases MAGA by constantly attacking Dr, Fauci, made believe most of the country was upset about the FBI executing a search warrant at Mar a Lago.

I'd wager more people want Trump to be held accountable than watch Rudy Giuliani's podcast.

"For example, do I know the boxes of the material they took from Mar-A-Lago they won't put things into to those boxes to entrap him. How do we know? The lawyers were not allowed ti see the boxes. They weren't categorized."

Who knew when the FBI uses a search warrant to raid a mansion-like compound that they're supposed to sit there and categorize every piece of possible evidence they collect while on the scene?

"Thousands of documents were taken, how do we know they're going to be honest with us about what was in the box before it left the residence?" he said.

Who knew lawyers were experts at differentiating regular documents from government classified documents?

Wouldn't it be an illegal act to purview such documents without the proper clearances?

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/08/sen-rand-paul-and-fox-news-claim-fbi-may