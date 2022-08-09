Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 09 August 2022 18:20 Hits: 3

In Part 2 of this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the team reviews a polling experiment that tested how live-person polls by Siena College compared with online and text-message polls by Emerson College. They also give a preview of the latest round of polling from FiveThirtyEight’s collaboration with Ipsos, which broke down how Americans view gun violence and crime differently.

Read more https://fivethirtyeight.com/videos/americans-view-crime-and-gun-violence-as-different-issues/