Americans View ‘Crime’ and ‘Gun Violence’ As Different Issues

In Part 2 of this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the team reviews a polling experiment that tested how live-person polls by Siena College compared with online and text-message polls by Emerson College. They also give a preview of the latest round of polling from FiveThirtyEight’s collaboration with Ipsos, which broke down how Americans view gun violence and crime differently.

