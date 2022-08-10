The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Trump Cries Foul After FBI Searches His Home

Trump Cries Foul After FBI Searches His Home Former President Donald Trump claims he is being politically persecuted after the Federal Bureau of Investigation searched his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida on Monday, in what appeared to be part of a long-running investigation of whether he has kept official documents instead of sending them to the National Archives when he left office. White House bureau chief Patsy Widakuswara looks at the political fallout of the search.

