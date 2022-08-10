Grassley expresses concern to FBI director in wake of Mar-a-Lago search

Articles

Wednesday, 10 August 2022

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on Tuesday said he warned FBI Director Christopher Wray that the recent search of former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence could impact the agency’s credibility.

“Last night’s raid on the home of a former U.S. president without explanation will only further erode confidence in the FBI and the Justice Department,” Grassley said in a statement.

The FBI and Department of Justice (DOJ) have not revealed the basis of the search warrant executed Monday at Mar-a-Lago.

“If the FBI isn’t extraordinarily transparent about its justification for yesterday’s actions and committed to rooting out political bias that has infected their most sensitive investigations, they will have sealed their own fate,” Grassley said.

The FBI on Tuesday declined to comment on the matter.

Grassley’s comments added to the pile of Republican lawmakers urging Attorney General Merrick Garland to release justification for the search.

The top Republican member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Grassley called last week for further transparency from the FBI on a number of issues, including the "handling of politically sensitive investigations" and the management of its employees, in a committee hearing on FBI oversight.

“Transparency brings accountability & if the FBI & DOJ aren’t transparent about raiding a former presidents home they risk further damaging their credibility I’ve already raised issues from whistleblowers abt political bias in investigations so we’ve got a right 2b skeptical,” Grassley posted on Twitter on Tuesday.

