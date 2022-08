Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 09 August 2022

President Joe Biden signed the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022 into law Tuesday, which allocates $53 billion dollars in federal funding to manufacture semiconductor chips domestically.

