Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 09 August 2022 20:51 Hits: 5

The dominant issue in the Los Angeles mayor's race is homelessness. But a solution may not be in the mayor's hands. That leaves voters trying to make sense of candidates' promises for a solution.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/08/09/1116591059/some-voters-doubt-the-los-angeles-mayoral-candidates-promises-to-solve-homelessn