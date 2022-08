Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 09 August 2022 20:51 Hits: 4

Fox News had begun to distance itself from Trump recently, as the Jan. 6 panel cast him in harsh light. The FBI raiding Mar-a-Lago has right-wing media, including Fox, snapping back to his defense.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/08/09/1116591052/right-wing-media-is-coming-to-trumps-defense-over-the-fbis-search-of-mar-a-lago