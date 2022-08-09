'Pathetic': Twitter Claps Back Hard After Pence Defends Trump Over Warrant

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 09 August 2022 20:37 Hits: 5

Since former President Donald Trump took office, it's been evident that his allies will let him get away with anything. And now that he's out of office, he still has support. The FBI executed a search warrant on Mar-a-Lago on Monday, and those that know Trump are standing by him, even his former vice President, whom his supporters hunted down to execute in the gallows erected just outside the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Pence took to Twitter to unleash a series of tweets to blast the FBI over the search warrant. This is just embarrassing.

I share the deep concern of millions of Americans over the unprecedented search of the personal residence of President Trump. No former President of the United States has ever been subject to a raid of their personal residence in American history. — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) August 9, 2022

After years where FBI agents were found to be acting on political motivation during our administration, the appearance of continued partisanship by the Justice Department must be addressed. read more

