'Pathetic': Twitter Claps Back Hard After Pence Defends Trump Over Warrant

Since former President Donald Trump took office, it's been evident that his allies will let him get away with anything. And now that he's out of office, he still has support. The FBI executed a search warrant on Mar-a-Lago on Monday, and those that know Trump are standing by him, even his former vice President, whom his supporters hunted down to execute in the gallows erected just outside the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Pence took to Twitter to unleash a series of tweets to blast the FBI over the search warrant. This is just embarrassing.

